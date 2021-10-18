Our party is strong and united - John Mahama

Politics of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Dramani Mahama has stated that there is no disunity within his party, the National Democratic Congress.



According to him, several activities are being undertaken in the party to buy into this, as well as a comprehensive lineup of exercises to ensure that the party is ready for future assignments.



“Yes, our party is united. Our party’s front is strong and formidable, is working towards 2024. We’ve started the re-organisation as soon as we finished the Supreme Court case and the re-organization started here [referring to Ho], and then we started the post mortem: what went right, what went wrong, why did we lose this seat, how come won these seats, and we’ve built on those reports.



“The process of re-organization will start next year with branch elections, constituency elections, regional and national,” he said in an interview on Global FM in Ho and monitored by GhanaWeb.



The former president is in the region as part of his Thank You tour of the country, just right after completing the same exercise in the Central region.



As part of the two-phased tour of the region, John Dramani Mahama will meet the Agbogbomefia, Togbe Afede XIV, and the Asogli Traditional Council.



He will also hold an interaction with religious leaders at Dela Cathedral, Ho Kpodzi.



Other activities lined up include a visit to the residence of late comrade Courage Worlasi Danku where he will commiserate with the family and sign a book of condolence in memory of the late Deputy Regional Youth Organizer at Sokode Gbagble.



Mr. Mahama will also meet party stakeholders at the G.M. Afeti Auditorium, Ho Technical University.



