Our new Special Prosecutor 'certainly on wheels' – Franklin Cudjoe

General News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The founding President of IMANI Africa, Mr Franklin Cudjoe, has wished the Special Prosecutor (SP) well in his investigation of high profile allegations of corruption in the country.



This comes on the back of the commencement of investigations into alleged suspected corruption offences in respect of the improper acquisition of state lands at the Achimota Forest per the will of the late chief executive officer of the forestry commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, alias Sir John.



The office of the special prosecutor said it has “commenced full investigations into suspected corruption and in corruption-related offences in respect of alleged improper and unlawful acquisition state lands at the Achimota forest enclave and Ramsar catchment at Sakumono in Accra by the former chief executive officer the forestry commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, alias Sir John (now deceased) and other persons”.



A statement signed by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng said: “The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is directed to fully cooperate with the OSP in the investigations”.



The nominee for the position of Chief Executive of Juaben Municipal Assembly, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo Kantanka has also been charged with 26 counts of corruption by the SP.



The office of the SP had earlier charged the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei, and his brother-in-law, Francis Kwaku Arhin, with 18 counts of offences for their various roles in “The Contracts for Sale” saga.



The former PPA CEO has been charged with 8 counts of using public office for-profit and 9 counts of “directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract.”



Reacting to the initiative by the office of the SP, the IMANI founder, in a tweet on Thursday, 26 May 2022, said: “Our new Special Prosecutor is certainly on wheels.”



He added: “We wish him well.”



Our new Special Prosecutor is certainly on wheels. We wish him well.



— Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) May 26, 2022