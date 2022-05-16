Our members have the right to practice aboard - President of Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association

Health News of Monday, 16 May 2022

No nurse who wants to practice abroad should be stopped - Ofori Ampofo



Govt must focus on training more nurses – President of GRNMA



Brain drain in health sector: Developed countries unethically taking away our scarce resources – Dr. Nsia-Asare



The President of Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, has insisted that its members have every right to go to any part of the world where the services are needed.



She indicated that if the government wants nurses and midwives to stay in the country, it should work to improve their conditions of services and provide them with a working environment that will make work easy for them.



“The truth of the matter is that, migration is a right, a person can move anywhere to go and work. So, let’s increase salaries, improve conditions of work and let’s provide the requisite allowances people need to be comfortable to work here,” 3news.com reports.



Ampofo further stated that Ghanaian nurses have high demand because of their quality, adding that the government rather than trying to stop them from moving abroad should train more of them.



“Meanwhile, Ghanaian nurses and midwives are well sought after in western countries because of their quality. So, if I get up tomorrow and I make an informed decision that I want to travel abroad and work, nothing should stand in my way as an individual. But as a nation we should put in the necessary plans to ensure that even if people are moving out to work elsewhere, we should still have enough of the workforce remain in Ghana to provide nursing and midwifery services for the good people of Ghana,” she is quoted to have said in an interview on 3FM.



Meanwhile, the Presidential advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has bemoaned the increasing rate by which doctors and nurses are leaving Ghana to practice abroad.



Speaking at an International Nurses Day event on Thursday, May 12, Dr Nsia-Asare indicated that the developing countries are unethically taking away Ghana’s scarce resources by luring them to fill the gaps created in their health sectors by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



He added that the brain drain of health professionals was hurting Ghana’s health sector and rather subsidizing the health services delivery for advanced countries since Ghana uses its resources to train these doctors and nurses.



