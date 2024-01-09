Our meeting with NLC will determine fate of our strike – TUSSAG

General News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Executive Committee of the Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSSAG) is expected to meet the National Labour Commission on Wednesday over the suspension of its intended strike as it calls for calm on all affected campuses.



The Association earlier threatened a strike over the failure of management of some Technical Universities to address concerns about retirement but later rescinded.



Speaking on Starr Today on Starr FM, President of the Association, Joseph Mensah disclosed that a crunch meeting with the NLC will determine the fate of the strike.



“There’s a monumental progress made towards the resolution of our demand. Those attempts have been on the instance of the Minister of Education pursuant to which a directive has been issued to the non-compliant institutions to do so. Subsequent to it, we have had a fruitful discussion with the Vice Chancellors and they have pledged their commitment to abide by the conditions of the role over.



“It is in respect of these progressive moves by the Vice Chancellors and national stakeholders that is why we have decided to suspend the strike. Suspend in the sense that we have some summons from the NLC. We do not know what is the view of the Commission whether or not the invitation is strictly on the reasons for our intended strike action or an addendum to our issues.”



