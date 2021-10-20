'Our manifesto captured Oti region for agro processing enclave' - Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the 2020 Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has revealed that the Party's 2020 manifesto captured the Oti Region as suitable for an agro-processing enclave.



He said the area, which was noted for rice production needed the support to enable them process the product in addition to animal rearing.



Mr Mahama addressing the Oti Regional House of Chiefs and other sub- chiefs at Nkwanta during his "Thank you" tour to the Region, noted that the region's location showed that if money was invested into it, it would yield enough revenue to ensure creation of jobs to prevent rural urban migration.



Mr Mahama said a rice factory for the Region would save about 800 million dollars used for rice importing every year.



He also noted that a poultry factory for Oti would also produce eggs and chicken for the entire country, thereby saving money used for importing eggs and chicken.



Mr Mahama further stated that palm plantations in the Region would also save the country from the importation of about 437,000 metric tonnes of palm oil being imported from Malaysia.



He noted that hardship under the NPP government including increment in fuel prices, prices of cement and roofing sheets were worst as compared to his administration.



Mr Mahama noted that the Eastern Corridor was a major project under the NDC, which would have been completed since 2018, adding that contractors were on site during his administration.



He noted that there was the need for roads to completed to be routinely maintained.



Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman of the Party, noted that the tour to the Region was to show appreciation to the Region for voting massively for the NDC especially in securing all the eight Parliamentary seats in the Oti Region.



He said the Party did not discriminate in allocating development projects nationwide.



The Party Chairman noted that the NDC as a Party made plans to build regional hospitals and public universities in all new regions, which would have been created if they had won power.



He commended the chiefs and people of the Region for taking into consideration their long-term development and not influenced by monetary gains in the last general elections.



Nana Kanawu Addo Chederi II, on behalf of the Chiefs, noted that Mr Mahama's visit was a prelude to the "bigger votes" the people of the region in 2024, adding that Mr Mahama would garner 50,000 votes in 2024.



He said the warm reception Mr Mahama received from the Region anytime he visited was due to his charisma, honesty, humility and openness.



The Chief noted that the former President's God fearing and respect for tenets of power saved the state from being plunged into chaos during the 2020 general elections.



Nana Addo Chederi noted that Mr Mahama's and his predecessor's stance on LGBTQAI+ was well-known, unambiguous and admirable because the societal norms of the people they represented were taken into consideration.



The former President also met religious leaders and Party stakeholders.

Mr Mahama is accompanied by Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, Running Mate of the Party, National, Regional and Constituency Executives.