Our management of Covid-19 is world class - Bawumia

General News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: rainbowradionline.com

Ghana’s Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has touted Ghana’s management of the Covid-19 outbreak as world-class.



He asserted that despite the negative effect of the pandemic, the government has put in place several measures to mitigate the devastating effects.



He was speaking at an event hosted by Ashesi University.



He was addressing the students in how digitalization is transforming the economy and positioning Ghana for the emerging global digital revolution.



The lecture was on the theme, Transforming an Economy through Digitization: The Ghana Story.



Dr. Bawumia, who is spearheading the government’s digitalization drive, explained the government’s vision, the measures undertaken so far, and the impact of digitalization on the general Ghanaian economy and service delivery, both by government and the private sector.



He said although Covid-19 had had some devastating effects on our economy, the government has achieved a lot.



Dr. Bawumia indicated that the record of the NPP in its first term is unprecedented and no government in Ghana’s history can compare.



