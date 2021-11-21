Our lives must bring hope to the life of others – Sosu mourns Tsikata

General News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Madina Lawmaker, Francis-Xavier Sosu has eulogized the late founding father of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Captain Kojo Tsikata.



Captain Tsikata died in the early hours of Saturday, November 20.



A statement issued by the family and jointly signed by Col Joshua Agbotui (RTD) and Fui S Tsikata said there is going to be a private burial ceremony in accordance with his wishes.



“The family of Captain Kojo Tsikata regrets to announce his passing in the early hours of Saturday 20th November 2021. He was 85. In accordance with his wishes, the family will be making arrangements for a private funeral,” the statement said.



Reacting to this news, Sosu in a tweet said “Life’s Deep reflections. Life is a journey. What we do for ourselves alone dies with us. What we do for others and the world lives forever."



“To fulfill our Calling as Leaders, our lives must bring hope and meaning to the life of others. Rest In Peace Captain Kojo Tsikata.”



