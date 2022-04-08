Our lives are in danger - Headmistress cries out

Regional News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: DOCTOR KWADWO YE-LARGE

Education is a key to success, as said by many people.



And also education is a backbone of any country that aims at achieving greater things in the future with its youths, by giving them proper educational background and the needed tools that will aid them in learning.



But Kobeda No 1, a farming community under the Kintampo North Municipality is complaining bitterly about their Basic school which is in a deplorable state and serves as a death trap for them.



In an interview, the Headmistress, Mad. Fati Seidu said the state of the school makes things difficult for them to teach the pupils.



By explaining further to Nana Kwabena Ampratwum on the Silver Omanbapa morning show Friday morning, she said part of the structure has been roofless for the past ten years, so during rainy seasons things always get tough for them and sometimes they need to close the school before closing time when there is a sign of rain.



She also added that they lack furniture because for the past four years they've not gotten any furniture from the government and due to that each parent is obliged to buy a piece of furniture for his or her ward for school which is not helping.



She said they have written to their District Education Service several times and the MCE is aware of the state of their school but they are not responding to their needs.



She, therefore, pleaded with the GES, Kintampo North Municipality, government, general public and any firm to come to their aid if not their lives are at risk.



She finally said a convenient place for teachers to sleep is also one of the biggest hurdles for them, that some of the teachers live far from where the school is, so by the time they will get means to the school time will be far gone and it sometimes makes them feels disowned by the Education service, MCE , DCE and government as a whole.