Our lies as politicians will throw Ghana into jeopardy – Nhyeaso MP

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti Region, Stephen Amoah believes that it is time the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) do away with politics of deception.



He is of the view that with time, the politics of deception will throw the country into jeopardy if not stopped.



Stephen Amoah was speaking on Accra-based Joy News on the rise in fuel prices when he made this known.



He argued that using commodities like fuel for politics in this country has not been the best because depending on which party is in power, the issues surrounding fuel does not change.



“For seven years now we’ve never crossed hundred dollars per barrel. World market price. Two, the deregulation which has made it quite difficult for government to slash it down was done in 2015 which to me I supported it.



"That one I won’t condemn because we were accruing debt for Ghanaians to bear, three, most of the taxes on the fuel who put the on, is it not NDC?



"It matters when others who cause it goes to the other side of the river and say we have dirtied it. If NPP and NDC can be honest because the two of us have caused this. When NDC is in government we will pick gallons when NPP is in government they will pick gallons.



"If NDC and NPP can define a new point of convergence that there are certain items in our society we will agree and be honest the two of us all should be blamed.



"I’m sure a time may come ordinary man or the Ghanaian whatever will no longer blame NDC or NPP. When they are in government we are blaming them when we are in government they are blaming us. That politics of conspiracy, that politics of deception and lies, blame game if NPP, NDC we don’t sincerely stop I’m being honest with you, this country will be thrown into jeopardy,” he said on Joy News.