Politics of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: GNA

Our lead Counsel exposed the inconsistence in Nketia's evidence - Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister-designate

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, a Spokesperson for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2020 Presidential Election Petition says their lead Counsel has spent lot of time exposing the inconsistence of Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia's evidence.



He said the Counsel also outrightly exposed falsehood put out by the Petitioner and the witness in the box.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah addressing the media in a post-trial interview said they have been exposed because; "when you juxtapose their earlier claims of we won, now claims in the witness box that they do not know who won".



The Supreme Court on Monday played a video, the Lead Counsel for the Second Respondent (President Nana Akufo-Addo) sought leave of the court to show.



In that video, the Counsel sought to discredit Mr Nketia, a witness for the petitioner, who in various press conferences purported told the world that the Petitioner John Dramani Mahama had won the 2020 Presidential Election.



But at the last adjourned date, the witness, who is affectionately called 'General Mosquito' denied during cross-examination that he had through various press conferences declared Mr. Mahama as the winner of Elections 2020.



He said the lead Counsel again spent a lot of time exposing the bad faith and prejudice with which the Petitioner and his team have approached the work of the EC and the Chairperson of the Commission that was why the issue shifted from her appointment, registration, etc.



He said what the Respondents also found interesting was the attempt to shield the witness by his Counsel to an extent that even attempts were made for him not to be questioned on the materials they had tended in even at re-examination.



"The final exposure is on the lack of candour when the bench asked those questions on claims they made that they had won and they were still not able to put any numbers to court despite all they had said," he added.



He said in all, it was a good day in court for the Respondent, indicating that "our view is that, if the case was bad even the most skilful 'General Mosquito' would be exposed at cross-examination and we believed that happened today."



Mr Nketia has since completed his evidence and had been cross-examined and discharged, making way for Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte, another witness to mount the witness box tomorrow.



