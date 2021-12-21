Our laudable policies will be at risk if NDC returns to power - John Boadu

Politics of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: GNA

Mr John Boadu, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has implored Ghanaians to keep faith with the NPP to continue to reap the benefits of the transformative policies being implemented by the government.



He said the return of NDC to power could put all the laudable policies at risk because they did not believe in those policies.



Speaking at the NPP’s annual delegates’ conference in Kumasi, Mr Boadu said Ghanaians were the greatest beneficiaries of the policies and must maintain the NPP in power for continuity.



He said the NDC could only take Ghana back to the days of unemployed graduate associations, erratic power supply, economic stagnation, impunity and hopelessness.



“This should be a motivation for Ghanaians to reject the NDC to safeguard the future of the country for posterity.”



He said despite the outbreak of covid-19, the Akufo-Addo-led government had the wherewithal to restore confidence in the Ghanaian economy because of the solid foundation laid for socio-economic development.



The NPP had proven to be miles ahead of the NDC in managing national resources, he said, and expressed the conviction that Ghanaians would continue to reward the party for its performance.



