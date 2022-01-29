Our key initiatives show how prudent government spends state funds – Annoh-Dompreh

Politics of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, is making a case for the need to pass the E-levy by Parliament.



He explained that the e-levy seeks to provide funding to tackle youth employment and build social and digital infrastructure.



It is a proportional tax which also accounts for low income earners, he said and further called on Ghanaians to support government to implement this tax to fund the very things we need as a people.



Referring to the One District One Factory (1D1F), Planting for Food and Jobs (PFFJ), Free Senior High School (SHS) programme and the year of roads projects being implemented, he assured that the government will ensure prudent use of the funds to be generated from the E-levy for more pro-poor initiatives if passed.



The Nsawam Adoagyiri lawmaker in series of tweets said “The massive nation-wide programs including Free SHS, PFFJs, 1D1F and Year of Roads, point to this government’s ability to account for revenue it generates and receives. We can be confident that this levy will be judiciously used.





