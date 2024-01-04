'Our judicial system is truly worse than our economy' - Barker-Vormawor fires

General News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer and activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has taken a swipe at the Ghanaian judiciary listing its shortcomings.



He is also concerned that aside the bureaucracy and the concentration of powers and abuse of same in some instances, the Supreme Court in particular continues to frustrate the delivery of justice.



In a social media post dated January 4, 2024; he cited the premise of how the US Supreme Court had instituted measures to allow members of the public to sign up for notification of all court filings.



He noted that comparatively, "In the Ghana Supreme Court, lawyers don’t even know their cases which have been listed will not be heard that day till they have sat in the Court for 5 hours.



"In fact, sometimes even, you don’t even know whether and the day your case has be scheduled. Now, you even have to wait for the Chief Justice’s pleasure to get a date. When she has travelled out of the country, or gone for AGLOW meeting, you keep waiting for her," he wrote.



He sued for sweeping reforms at the apex court insisting that the judiciary was more problematic that Ghana's economy.



"Our judicial system is truly worse than our economy. And yet they lack the humility to accept that the whole system is dysfunctional, corrupt and in need of sweeping reforms! Out with the old!" his post concluded.



Read his full post below:



Can I rant?



The US Supreme Court now allows the general public to sign up for email notifications of every court filing. Yes, Everyone, anywhere in the whole world, is able to know what is happening in that court every single day. Transparency and predictability!



In the Ghana Supreme Court, lawyers don’t even know their cases which have been listed will not be heard that day till they have sat in the Court for 5 hours. In fact, sometimes even, you don’t even know whether and the day your case has be scheduled. Now, you even have to wait for the Chief Justice’s pleasure to get a date. When she has travelled out of the country, or gone for AGLOW meeting, you keep waiting for her



Yet, in all this, if you call the Ghana Supreme Court useless, Tin Gods and super humans that they are, they will lose their s*** and be hauling you to abuse their powers of contempt.



Only incompetence abhors critique!!! Only weak egos gatekeep mediocrity.



Like castrated cowards and eunuchs, lawyers, parliament, civil society and everyone watches on as law and power is abused to service fragile egos!



Our judicial system is truly worse than our economy. And yet they lack the humility to accept that the whole system is dysfunctional, corrupt and in need of sweeping reforms!



Out with the old!



SARA



