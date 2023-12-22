Our hardworking MP shouldn’t be contested in any election – Chief hails Adjei-Mensah Korsah

Politics of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: mynewgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Techiman South Constituency, Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah has been hailed for making giant strides in the constituency never witnessed in the history of the area.



Nana Antwi Boasiako ll, the Dabenhene/ eKntenhene of Techiman traditional council observed that given his tremendous achievements, he is of the view that the Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development should not be contested in any election.



“What we expect of our lawmakers is to deliver and our MP (Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah) is indeed delivering and today is a testament to one of his major achievements. Personally, I do not think anyone should contest him”, he disclosed at an event to reward Teachers with an awards ceremony.



According to him, the award scheme initiated by the MP serves as a powerful motivator, not only to the recipients but to all teachers in Techiman Municipality.



“It serves as a reminder that your efforts do not go unnoticed. It is in recognition of your tireless work and a testament to the impact you have on our society. I encourage all teachers present here today to continue striving for excellence. Your role as Teachers is pivotal in shaping the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change-makers. Embrace the challenges that come your way, for they are opportunities to grow and make a lasting impact”, he advised.



The Teachers’ Award Scheme is the third in its series where both teaching and non-teaching staff within the Techiman Municipality under the auspices of the MP have been recognized for their contributions to education in the area.