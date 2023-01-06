Our forebears never envisaged an Akan man leading always – Atta Akyea ‘sells’ Bawumia

Politics of Friday, 6 January 2023

Abuakwa South Member of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea has reiterated his belief in a Mahamudu Bawumia presidency with Alan Kyerematen as Vice President.



He has in the past argued that the arrangement is the best bet for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) going into crucial 2024 elections.



Atta Akyea told Paul Adom-Otchere on the January 3, 2023 edition of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana that Bawumia’s candidature will be a gamechanger for the NPP which is currently the most powerful party in Ghana.



He argues further that the United Gold Coast Convention, founders of the party’s tradition, never envisaged that an Akan man should always be the leader of the party in government and that Bawumia’s candidature will be a testament to that crucial change.



“I believe in it (Bawumia – Alan ticket) with all my heart for the simple reason that I don’t believe in any arrangement in which you cannot talk about what we call the tribal balance.



He said as an enlightened party, “if you look at the people who started the UGCC (they) never envisaged that if an Akan man is not in the saddle, then we can’t have a government.



“I don’t believe in it. I believe it is about time that this New Patriotic Party (NPP) we should change our posture for once and say that this is the most powerful party with a sense of national unity and we are looking at meritocracy rather than the tribe of a man,” he stressed.



The NPP is expected to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 elections later this year.



Prominent names that have popped aside Alan and Bawumia are Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.



