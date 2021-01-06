Politics of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Our fight for Techiman South not parochial interest but for Ghana's future - Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South Haruna Iddrisu has said that the fight for Techiman South is not about the NDC’s parochial interest but to ensure that the systems in Ghana work.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is challenging the results of the just-ended Parliamentary elections in Techiman South.



To the largest opposition party, it won the election but the Electoral Commission and the sitting government has denied them of the victory chalked.



Speaking to the media after the President delivered the State of The Nation Address Tuesday, January 5, 2021, the Minority leader said the NDC’s fight for the right things to be done is for the future of elections in the country.



“Many of you in Ghana miss the point, it’s not about Techiman South, it’s about tomorrow. That in Tamale South after results I just walk in and say Haruna Iddrisu 125,000, NPP 25,00 and walk away as an electoral officer. Is that the future of our democracy? So Techiman South is to fight that systems must work, institutions must work and they must work creditably in accordance with law.”



He continued ”Jean Mensa corrected herself six times did she go to court to correct herself? She used administrative processes and procedures and we simply ask for same. Use the same administrative processes and procedure to right your own wrongs and she says go to court because she knows it cumbersome and outcomes may not be today.”



Haruna Iddrisu expressed his disappointment in the President for his failure to comment on the deaths recorded as a result of the just-ended election.

