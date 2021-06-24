Our father had over 100 kids, deserves place in Guinness Book of Records - Torgbui Asilenu's children

General News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A man who is believed to have fathered over 100 children has died



• Even as they mourn, kids of Torgbui Kofi Asilenu want the Guinness Book of World Records to recognize his procreative prowess



•He worked as a herbalist whose prime focus was on plant medicine for fertility



Children of the late Torgbui Kofi Asilenu have called on publishers of the Guinness Book of World Records to recognize their late father for having over 100 kids, 3news.com has reported.



He passed on in February 2021 at age 82.



Mr Asilenu was a herbalist whose prime focus during his lifetime was on plant medicine for fertility.



In 2017, the late Asilenu expressed his interest in having more children till he departs from the world.



After his demise in February 2021, his children are pushing for the world record documentation outfit to recognize their father for his procreative ability.



Oscar Asilenu, a son of the late herbalist in an interview with TV3 said, "We are not happy. In the era and time we are in now, no one has done what our father has done and nobody can do it again.



"It can’t happen that someone will marry 15 wives and have more than 100 children ever again. Therefore, we think his name should be in the Guinness book of records," he said.



He also disclosed that people unknown to the family turned up at his father’s funeral ground attributing paternity to the dead man.



“Even after the funeral, names are popping up which we never thought of. This tells you that he has done a great thing which we can’t take out of history," he added.



On whether or not he was going to take after his late father’s child procreation legacy, he said, "I am a Christian. I will not advise anyone to go into polygamy. However, anyone who finds himself in that situation should be able to manage it.”





