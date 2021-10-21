Our educational system needs reforms – Odike

General News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

A Ghanaian businessman, Akwasi Addae Odike, has asserted that the only way to reduce unemployment in our country is if there’s a reform in our education system.



According to him, our education system nurtures more on the theoretical aspect than the practice as they find it difficult to synchronize the two.



He made this statement in an interview on the Epa Hoa Daben show with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy 98.9FM. “This reform should start right from the primary level so that the talent of the child will be identified and nurtured that way he or she can create jobs in the future”.



He revealed that in his 2016 presidential manifesto, he decided with his team that on the educational front they will use vocational and technical skills right from the primary level and not make exams a key thing but assess them continually.



“When they get to high school they’ll have special schools available for example Accra Academy for science-related courses, St Augustine’s for languages, Legon Presec for Art so that a child can school in his area of interest and specialize there to create jobs and equal opportunities for all”, he added.



Again, he said that these schools should also have sectors that can refine our natural resources like gold into beautiful ornaments “in that way we can sell them instead of exporting these raw goods and importing them as finished goods at higher prices”, he advised.