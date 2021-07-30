Our economy is stagnant yet there is excessive abuse of power - Sakara

General News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The founder of the National Interest Movement Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster, has expressed his disquiet over what he has described as excessive abuse of power and the public purse.



The agronomist noted that depending on who is in power, their followers would defend their thievery and corruption because they benefit from it.



"Excessive abuse of power and the public purse is the order of the day.

We are happy when our party is in government because we are front feeders at the trough called public purse or national cake.”



He indicated that the economy is stagnant, and our debt situation is worsening.



"The economy is stagnant, and debt is mounting but we persevere hard and long in election campaigns.



Yen tI gye! and now we don’t even take a break between elections.

Lord save us from ourselves!”



Read the full statement below:



Africa has 3.0% of global trade of which Ghana takes 0.09 per cent of global exports and 0.1% the value of global imports.



And what do we see and hear 360 days of the year?



NDC versus NPP political pull him down propaganda.



Excessive abuse of power and the public purse is the order of the day.

We are happy when our party is in government because we are front feeders at the trough called public purse or national cake.



The economy is stagnant and debt is mounting but we persevere hard and long in election campaigns.



Yen tI gye! and now we don’t even take a break between elections.

Lord save us from ourselves!



Let us undertake serious comprehensive constitutional reforms that will straighten us out from corrupt ways. There is too much room for manoeuvre and too many loop holes to escape accountability with impunity.



Ghana’s fourth Republic will be 30 years old in 2022. We must have a referendum on major constitutional reforms now. Go to nimghana.org to see for yourself a table of key reforms in five major areas.



Petition your member of parliament by endorsing these reforms on a signature page on-line.



Let us demand a referendum on constitutional reforms by 2022!!



That will be Ghana’s 30th birthday gift under the 4th Republic after 64 years of independence.



The youth will not wait for change, let us make the most important change happen now!!!



Referendum 2022!!!