Our directorates are ready for coronavirus vaccination verification - GHS

Regional News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has encouraged people who have taken their COVID-19 jabs to visit district health directorates to verify their vaccination details if they have challenges doing that electronically.



Dr Franklyn Asiedu Bekoe, the Director of Public Health, Ghana Health Service, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the Service had some challenges with its data entry system and advised people who were unable to rectify their details, to visit the offices to rectify them.



The verification has become necessary following news report that people without COVID-19 vaccination cards would not be allowed entry into public places during the yuletide.



The Director said individuals who could not find their information in the system could visit their district health directorates to input their data again to be verified by the system.



Steps to verify vaccination are: scanning the bar code behind the vaccination card using the QR Scanner software, clicking on the website address that pops up, and entering the card number for verification.



He said people who had taken their jabs should be able to verify their details even if they had taken just a shot, adding that any other thing apart from a message, which confirms one’s verification must be reported.



Also, persons whose information on the vaccination card did not match that of the vaccination tracker could also visit the health directorate for rectification.



Dr Asiedu-Bekoe said a verification desk had been set up at the Kotoka International Airport for travellers to verify their vaccination.



He assured the public of the vaccines safety and urged them to get vaccinated to stall the spread of the disease.



The Director of Public Health encouraged the populace to continue to adhere to the safety protocols.