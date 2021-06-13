‘Our cities will be more welcoming by 2030’ - Ambassador Boateng

General News of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Source: Global Media Alliance

Former Ambassador of Ghana to China and Founder of Media Conglomerate, Global Media Alliance, H.E Edward Boateng, has planted a seedling in commemoration of the Green Ghana Day.



The Former Ambassador planted his seedling at his late father’s house in Asokore, Ashanti Region in memory of him.



The Green Ghana initiative aims at planting over 5 million trees as part of measures to help restore Ghana’s forest cover and also make the country green.



After planting his seedling, Ambassador Boateng spoke about his passion for forests, trees, and animals.



“That is one of the things I remember. Growing up in Kumasi which was then referred to as the Garden City of Ghana, the city was indeed beautiful," he reminisced about the past.



Ambassador Boateng also indicated, “I decided to come and plant my tree in my father’s hometown in his memory. Long before the green movement, he was passionate about trees and animals. My father was one of the first foresters trained in Ghana. He used to work for an institution called Forest Product Research Institute at the then University of Science and Technology, now KNUST, when he came back from the United Kingdom in the 60s.”



He commended the President of the Republic and the Honourable Minister of Lands and Natural Resources for the initiative while expressing his worry on the state of Ghana’s environment & forest cover and the indiscriminate cutting of trees.



He indicated, “All over the world you see that most cities are getting greener, unfortunately, we don’t have that here."



With this initiative, Ambassador Boateng was optimistic that by 2030 our cities will be more green and welcoming.



“The Green Ghana initiative is something that makes a country happy to live in,” he opined.