Our businesses are collapsing due to insensitive policies of govt – Transport operators

General News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Operators and stakeholders of public transport have accused the current government of being belligerent and refusing to listen to the several legitimate concerns of various unions in the country.



At a presser in Lapaz, they noted that, “for the past few years under the tenure of Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP, life has become so unbearable for us as our businesses are suffocating and collapsing largely as a result of the incompetent, insensitive, and ill-conceived policies of government.”



“We used to buy motorbikes at 4000 cedis but now buy them at 10,000. We used to buy cars a 10,000 cedis some years ago, what happened? Spare parts have become so expensive, from shipping to clearing them from the ports,” they lamented.



They furthered that prices of vehicle spare parts, just like motorbike spare parts, “have equally skyrocketed affecting the sales and servicing of the bikes,” which in the long run works against them.



