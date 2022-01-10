Our board chair lied, we were not paid bonuses in Christmas – Airport workers

General News of Monday, 10 January 2022

The statement comes on the back of the controversy regarding the purchase of a Christmas tee by the Airports Company.



RE: PAYMENT OF BONUS & DEC. SALARIES TO GACL STAFF- BOARD CHAIR



The attention of the Divisional Union has been drawn to a statement circulating on social media attributed to the Board chairman of GACL.





The statement is putting so much pressure on staff leadership hence our decision to respond accordingly.



While staying away from the substantive issue which appears to border on abuse of office, we wish to correct some misrepresentations that were contained in the said release;



Fact 6,

It is never the case that GACL employees were paid bonuses at the end of the year 2021 as was put out there by the Board chairman. The last time bonuses were paid in GACL, was in 2017. Indeed as we speak 2018 bonus that was negotiated for is still in arrears.





Again, for the records, employees December 2021, salaries were paid in January 2022, contrary to what was communicated by the Board chairman. This practice is so alien to GACL and is only gaining prominence in the last few months under the watch of the Board Chair.



Such factually inaccurate statements only end up giving rise to staff agitations especially with the knowledge that the Board has failed to give a mandate to management to commence negotiations on staff conditions of service with the Union after proposals were submitted in the middle of November 2021.



We want to assure all that any attempt to play with the future of the hardworking employees of GACL shall be fiercely resisted.



Long live GACL.



By the Divisional Union.