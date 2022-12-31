‘Our attitude will determine outcome of 2024 elections’ – NPP Ashanti Regional women’s organizer

Politics of Saturday, 31 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) women’s organizer, Nana Ama Amponsah, has urged the party’s women’s wing to act honourably since their behaviour will have an impact on the 2024 general election.



She argued that attitude is so important in national elections, so the NPP will have an easier time triumphing if it upholds high moral standards.



“As women, God has given us the potential to draw people to ourselves and if we decide to display good attitudes, we are sure to win the 2024 election.



“The focus must be on the 2024 elections and as we display Godly attitudes and good behaviours we are sure to move with unity and win more to our fold to defeat any opposition in 2024 as we seek to break the 8,” she said.



Addressing NPP women’s wing at an orientation workshop at Tafo in the Ashanti region on Friday, December 30, 2022, the women’s organizer also admonished the women to try their best to win more souls for the party in order to achieve victory in the 2024 election.



Akua Afriyie, the Tafo Women’s Organiser of the NPP commended the efforts of the regional Women’s Organiser for helping her put together the one-day workshop and orientation.



According to otecfmghana.com, she explained that the goal was to improve their campaigning abilities and give them a fresh perspective as the party gets ready for the 2024 elections.



She then advised the women to cultivate altruistic attitudes in order to recruit people outside the party and ensure that the party has enough supporters to win the 204 elections



AM/DA