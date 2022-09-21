Our ancestors will deal with you if you try galamsey – Nkawkaw MP warned

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Residents of Kwahu Daah in the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly have sent a strong warning to the Member of Parliament for Nkawkaw Constituency to desist from any attempt to engage in illegal mining popularly called Galamsey in the area.



Tension has been mounting in the area following news circulating on social media that, the Member of Parliament Joseph Frimpong has allegedly made attempt to engage in illegal mining.



The alleged proposed mining exercise has been vehemently denied by Nananom and residents at Kwahu Daah.



Some residents who spoke to Agoo News Owusu Aduomi revealed that galamsey pit once killed about 60 people in the area and for that matter, the community does not entertain illegal mining.



Following the sad incident which claimed the lives of innocent people, the pit has been named “Kumaduosia”.



Last week, in what seems to be community mining instead, the Chief of Kwahu Daah, Nana Amakye Appah expressed worries that the community mining scheme would affect their farming activities which only serve as the only source of occupation.



Addressing journalists, Nana Amakye Appah stated that, “The MP, Hon Joseph Frempong brought the letter. We don’t like community mining in any form. We sold several bags of cocoa this season, we can’t allow our cocoa farms, plantains, and cocoyam farms to go to waste. We love our farming and the income it brings to us."



In the latest development, the Municipal Chief Executive Lawyer Yaw Owusu Addo has been engaging with the Chiefs and residents to throw more light on the exercise, adding that, this is not illegal mining, saying “there is the need to sit down with the various stakeholders to deliberate on the subject matter."



Some residents who still believe the community mining is no different, however, threatened that since they have no power to control the situation, if their only sources of water, ‘esuabena and momaatta’ are affected by the mining activity, they will command the ancestors of the land to fight for them.