‘Our GH¢19 wage is very insulting’ – Takoradi PTC interchange workers announce strike

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Workers constructing the three-tier Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Takoradi have laid down their tools following what they describe as poor working conditions.



The aggrieved workers said they receive a daily wage of GH¢19.



Spokesperson of the team, Philip Kogi Owoo, said GH¢19 for such a “tedious job” was not enough adding that the money does not cover their daily necessities.



In an interview with Citi News, Owoo who doubles as the Warehouse Officer said, “Our wage is very insulting. Construction is a very tedious job. This won’t be able to sort out our transportation and food expenses for a day. There is even no water on site for the workers. How are we to cope with the GH¢19?”



He demanded an increment in the wage threatening that, “until this is done, we will not resume work.”



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia cut the sod for the road construction in September 2020. The $2-billion SinoHydro-funded project, being executed by Messrs SinoHydro Corporation Limited, commenced in December 2020 and is expected to be completed in 30 months.



The first tier of the project (26.5metres) will be a roundabout to improve access to the Takoradi Market Circle through the Liberation Road while the second tier (80-metre span) would link the Agona Nkwanta – Cape Coast road with the third tier (288-metre span) expected to link the Sekondi bypass with the Axim road.



