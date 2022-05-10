Otumfuo welcomed with pomp and pageantry as he arrives from Memphis US

General News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Otumfuo leaves Ghana for Memphis in May festival



Ashanti culture displayed in Memphis



Otumfuo speaks on education in Ghana at Memphis University



His Royal Majesty, Nana Osei Tutu II arrived in Ghana on Monday, May 10, 2022 from the United States of America where he was the guest of honour for the 2022 edition of the Memphis in May Festival.



Having sold Ghanaian and Ashanti culture in Memphis after flying out of the country on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Otumfuo returned to Ghana onboard a Bombardier Global Express private jet operated by VistaJet with registration number 9H-VJY.



The flight touched down at exactly 1:53 pm on Monday at the Kumasi International Airport.



Prior to his landing, an entourage of Asanteman subjects and officials of the Manhyia Palace had gathered at the airport waiting for Otumfuo’s arrival.



The Asantehene’s official Rolls Royce was also placed on standby to transport him to the palace.



After disembarking, Otumfuo was conveyed in a convoy from the airport to the Manhyia Palace where other royals including the Queen Mother were waiting for the him.



Later at the palace, a welcome party was held for Otumfuo who celebrated his 72nd birthday on May 6, 2022.



During his trip to Memphis, Otumfuo held a procession and a durbar where Ashanti culture was put on full display.



He also delivered a speech at the Memphis University where he spoke about Ghana’s efforts and achievements in the education sector.



