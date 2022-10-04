Otumfuo to help resolve Bawku conflict

General News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has indicated that he has initiated steps to resolve the prolonged conflict in Bawku in the Upper East Region.



According to him, Bawku, as a border town, could become an entry point for extremists from Burkina Faso, which has become unstable in recent times.



Speaking during a visit by the US Ambassador to Ghana at the Manhyia Palace, the Asantehene said, “I have had meetings with the National Security Minister to see how best I can be of help. I will speak to the Paramount Chief of the Mamprugu people and the Bawku Na ba to find a way to resolve this.



"I feel that what is happening in Burkina Faso is porous, and if we are not careful, the porosity of the border will come back to Ghana. We do not have the ability to check what is happening. That is why I’m asking the National Security Minister to give proper intelligence training to control the borders with all the terrorist attacks threats.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently charged the Overlord of the Mamprugu traditional area, and President of the North East Regional House of Chiefs, Naa Bohagu Mahami Sheriga to help restore lasting peace in Bawku.



Nana Akufo-Addo says the persistent violence and killings in the Bawku traditional area are unacceptable and must end.



“Mahama was very instrumental among the three eminent chiefs in bringing us to have peace in Dagbon and I know he is also going to be instrumental in making sure that we get peace in Bawku,” the President stated while interacting with the chiefs and people of Nalerigu as part of his tour of the North East Region.