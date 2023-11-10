Otumfuo summons Feyiase chief over felling of 300-year-old cola tree

General News of Friday, 10 November 2023

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has reportedly summoned the chief of Feyiase following the felling of the historic 300-year-old Okomfo Anokye cola tree.



According to a report shared by TV3 on X (formerly Twitter), the circumstances leading to the cutting of the tree prompted the Otumfuo to intervene by summoning the chief of Feyiase for an audience.



The ancient cola tree, believed to have been planted by the revered chief priest, Okomfo Anokye, near Kumasi, was cut down by unknown men, leading to widespread discussions.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that a pastor was behind the cutting of the historic tree.



In the report, the said pastor is said to have hired some boys in the community to fell the tree, describing it as fetish.



The pastor is also alleged to have paid the men GH¢5000 to undertake the job.



