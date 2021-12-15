Otumfuo spoke the truth at a good time – Adom-Otchere slams shameful politicization

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Pro-government journalist, Paul Adom-Otchere has commented on recent remarks by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in respect of taxation and democratic governance.



The Asantehene during the launch of commemorative gold coins in his name last Sunday, December 12, 2021, spoke extensively about the pain of paying taxes but the limited options that the government had in raising revenue to run the country.



His comments have generated a lot of reactions with one school of thought agreeing with him while others aver that beyond collecting taxes, citizens deserve to see them being put to good use.



Commenting on the issue on the December 14, 2021, edition of the 'Good Evening Ghana' programme, Adom-Otchere said: “Everything the Otumfuo says is true, but those who are shamefully politicizing this, are talking about why didn’t you (he) say this at this or that time…"



“This is the time that a policy of taxation is bringing massive division in our Parliament and this is a good time for the Asantehene to speak about it and he speaks about it in a very honest way. There is nothing here (in what he said) that anybody can argue with,” he added.



According to Adom-Otchere, the Otumfuo was 100% right that people don’t love to pay tax is and also that there is no other way conceived to raise resources, he, however, disagreed that all types of taxes are painful.



“Asantehene, there are some taxes that are brutal ooo, there are some taxes that when they hit you, you know that you are in serious trouble,” he added.



What Asantehene said about taxation



“Today, at least, the two main political parties have all been in government. If we are honest, we will agree that there is no perfect government and there will never be, as long as we have different points of view.



“And, if we are honest, we will also agree that there are no people in this world that love paying taxes, and yet there is no other way conceived by the human mind by which government can raise the resources to meet our needs other than by raising taxes.



“I do not know of any form of taxes that is less painful than others. So, alas, the government, by all means, would have to raise taxes to meet our needs and if we are good citizens, we will pay our taxes.”