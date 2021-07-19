Otumfuo honours President Nana Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has honoured President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his good leadership, national cohesion and political stability in Ghana at the just-ended Millennium Excellence Foundation Awards in Kumasi.



According to Mynewsgh report sighted by GhanaWeb, Akufo-Addo’s achievement in various sectors of the economy towards the development of the country was touted by the Foundation.



On Agriculture, the report stated that, “the President’s introduction of Planting for Food and Jobs was touted as a great initiative that has encouraged the youth of the country to venture into agriculture and also provided support for already existent farmers. Another achievement mentioned is the Cocoa Farmers Pension scheme which the President introduced in 2020 to provide a decent pension for cocoa farmers so they can maintain a good standard of living when they retire.



“His government’s introduction of the Free Senior High School which has made education accessible to all Ghanaians of school-going age no matter the financial background was another achievement of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo which was mentioned.”



The report further said, President Akufo-Addo’s flagship Free Senior High School has made education accessible to all Ghanaians of school-going age no matter the financial background.



“On employment, the introduction of The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) which has provided employment for several unemployed youths in the country was also given a greater mention indicating that 100,000 unemployed youth have gained employment as a result of the programme.



The President’s record on Infrastructure was mentioned. He is touted to spearhead the construction of five interchanges across the country at the same time; a record no President in the country holds,” the report read further.



