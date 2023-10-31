'Otumfuo has no power to remove or install any chief' — Offinso Youth challenges

Regional News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: kapitalradio971.com

Members of the Concern Youth of Offinso have described the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as an autocratic leader who is overstepping his traditional powers in the seemingly chieftaincy dispute in the area.



The youth without mincing words kicked against Manhyia Palace’s decision that the kingmakers of the Offinso Traditional Area should bring a new person to succeed the late paramount chief of Offinso, Nana Wiafe Akenten II who has joined his ancestors.



At a press conference, the concerned members of Offinso Youth say “Offinso has taken note the Asantehene has taken advantage of the respect our queen mother has for him and therefore overexercising his powers on our queen mother and making him powerless.”



“We can say emphatically that Otumfuo has no power to destool or enstool any paramount chief and he should allow Offinso Hemaa to do her work.”



Earlier, the Offinso Traditional Council denied claims that the former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has been nominated and accepted as a successor of the late Paramount Chief of the area, Nana Awiafe Akenten III.



The report of Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong’s selection has been described as a “clandestine” media gimmick being employed by elements close to Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko, the Queen-mother of the town to push the GNPC boss through, despite concerns that he is not from Offinso and has no royal lineage entitling him to the powerful stool.



It comes days after the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on April 28, 2022, days before his departure to the United States, turned down a request from Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko to accept Dr. Sarpong as her choice to ascend the Offinso stool, telling her to go and do the right thing as demanded by the tradition and the customary protocols.