Otumfuo deserves gold coin honour – President

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given his blessing to the decision to honour the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with a commemorative gold coin.



According to the President, Otumfuo Osei Tutu had made incredible contribution to the peace and development of the nation and therefore deserved that honour.



Speaking when a delegation from the E ON 3 Group, an Accra-based business solutions provider, and some key partners of the company presented the gold coin to him at the Jubilee House last Thursday, the President said, “It is appropriate that he has been so duly honoured with the minting of this coin.”



Thirty-three special individuals have been selected to receive the gold coin with the objective of encouraging them to fully support the idea behind the project.



Apart from honouring the Asantehene with the coin, the organisers also seek to use the proceeds to use the proceeds to establish a modern Cultural Resource Centre with the latest ICT infrastructure in Kumasi to promote activities related to traditional and customary conflict resolution in Ghana.



E ON 3 Group organised the launch of the gold coin, in collaboration with the key partners made up of the Manhyia Palace, the KLG Group, Access Bank Plc (official banking partner), Gold Coast Refinery Limited (official minting company), the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), which is keeping custody of the gold coins, and Coronation Insurance Company Limited (official insurance company).



E ON 3 Group was given authorisation by the Bank of Ghana to mint the gold coin to celebrate the Asantehene for his great role in peace-building and national development.



The coin, which is 24 karat (99.99 per cent) fine gold was launched at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on December 12, 2021.



Strong delegation



The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, led a strong delegation to the Jubilee House to present the coin to the President.



The delegation was made up of the Executive Chairman of the E ON 3 Group, Mr Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta; the General Manager of the company, Mr Jesse Agyepong; the Managing Director (MD) of Access Bank, Mr Olumide Olatunji; the MD of the PMMC, Nana Akwasi Awuah; the Country Manager, Gold Coast Refinery, Mr Abraham Dwuma Odoom, and the Legal Advisor, Gold Coast Refinery, Mr Paul Asimenu.



Reversing trend



Addressing the delegation, President Akufo-Addo said it was counter-productive for many of the things that took place in the country to be externally induced.



Therefore, he stated: “I am happy that gradually we are beginning to turn away from that image and reality.”



The President stated that, the Otumfuo commemorative gold coin constitute a brilliant step towards changing that image.



Organisers commended



E ON 3 Group came up for commendation from the President for working on the gold coin project.



“More grease to your elbows,” the President told the Group, adding that “we want to see more of such developments in our country.”



He said he appreciate the gesture of presenting the gold coin to him.



Ministry’s full support



Before handing over the gold coin to the President, Mr Jinapor intimated the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, which he heads has given its fullest support to the gold coin project.



He said : “It is a project that the ministry supported, particularly because of your vision for the minerals sector of the country, which is adding value to the mineral resources of the country.”



Mr Jinapor said the fact that the gold was produced and minted in the country, is something to be proud of.



“The idea is that through this, we will be able to ramp up our efforts at adding value to our mineral resources and ensure that refined gold is traded right here in Ghana,” he told the President.



President is 3rd recipient



On behalf of the delegation, Mr Agyepong said the President was the third to receive the gold coin after the first of the gold coin was purchased by the KGL Group, while the second was presented to the Asantehene, in whose honour the gold coin was minted.



“We are proud to present the third coin to you,” Mr Agyepong told the President.



Commending the President for his yeoman’s role in resolving the protracted chieftaincy dispute in Dagbon, Mr Agyepong said, “It is interesting to note that the resolution journey which started from President Kufuor to President Mills to President Mahama ended with you, for which we thank you for the tremendous support you gave the cause.”



Deserving honour



Mr Agyepong said it was not for nothing that the organisers of the project decided to celebrate the Otumfuo with the gold coin.



Explaining, he noted that over the years Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had mediated in several chieftaincy disputes, as well as difficult political transitions, particularly the 2012 and 2016 transitions.



Also he mentioned the invitation extended to the Asantehene to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly’s High-Level Forum on September 13, 2019, as a testament to the King’s image as a driver of peace.



At that meeting, Otumfuo spoke about his ability to use traditional methods and culture to engender peace in the Ashanti Region and Ghana as a whole.



Gold coin is life-long project



Mr Agyepong noted that the Otumfuo commemorative gold coin as a life-long project, with immense benefits.



“Mr President, it is important to state that the gold coin is a life-long project that stands not only as a legacy to Otumfuo Osei Tutu but also an important cultural and heritage legacy to Ghana,” he said.