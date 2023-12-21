Otumfuo Foundation to construct girls’ dormitory block for Wiawso SHS

Regional News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: GNA

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation has cut the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern 600-capacity girls’ dormitory block for the Wiawso Senior High School (SHS) in the Western North Region.



The three-storey facility, which is expected to be completed within 12 months, would have washrooms on every floor, a sick bay, and a two-bedroom apartment for the house mistress.



Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony at the school’s premises, Nana Oheneba Boakye Agyei Woahene II, Otumfuo Hiahene and Chairman of the Board of the Foundation, said the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had passion in supporting educational infrastructure across the country, hence, the essence of the project.



He mentioned that the Foundation had given over 25,000 scholarships to needy but brilliant students and supported the construction of schools and dormitory blocks across the country.



Nana Woahene II urged authorities and stakeholders of the school to put in place appropriate strategies to guarantee a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning to enhance students’ performance.



He advised the students to take their studies seriously to be equipped with the requisite knowledge and skills to drive the country’s development agenda.



Katakyie Kwasi Bumangamah II, Paramount Chief of Wiawso Traditional Area, lauded the Asantehene and his Foundation for their roles in the socio-economic development of the country.



He also expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the project and said it would go a long way to reduce the accommodation deficit in the school.



Abraham Fletcher, Wiawso Municipal Director of Education, for his part, thanked the project’s implementers for the kind gesture, and said the facility would help ease pertinent accommodation issues in the school.



Patrick Kwan, Headmaster of the School, praised the Asantehene for the project, and said the facility when completed would help improve upon the accommodation situation in the school.



He called on other corporate bodies to emulate the good steps of the Otumfuo Foundation and assist the school in acquiring more accommodation facilities for the students.



The Wiawso Senior Secondary was established in 1961 by Dr Kwame Nkrumah as a co-education second cycle institution, with its motto as “Mate Masie,’ Meaning, I hear, and I keep.