Otokunor declares interest to contest NDC General Secretary position

Politics of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Deputy General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Otokunor has declared intentions to contest the substantive General Secretary position when the window is opened.



Mr. Otokunor in an exclusive interview on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Thursday, March 3 explained his intentions to clinch the secretary position is hinged on several calls by party members to contest.



“Though I have high interest in the secretary position, I will only contest if, only if, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia our General Secretary decides to stay aside, but I have a clear indication that Mr. Asiedu Nketia may not go for the secretary position so all things being equal I will contest for the position.”



Mr. Boamah Otokunor, who sounded optimistic, told the host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “nothing can obstruct our victory when the time comes for the national executive contest because the grassroots have endorsed me and they themselves have urged me to proceed to the substantive General Secretary position when Mr. Asiedu Nketia decides to disembark on that lane.”



Among other issues, Mr. Otokunor discussed the e-levy, nonpayment of government workers’ salaries, and what he described as insensitive expenditure of the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



He urged Ghanaians to exercise restraint with the assurance that “Mr. Mahama will win power in 2024 to alleviate the suffering and disappointment of Ghanaians.”