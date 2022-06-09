Otiko Djaba threatens legal suit against NDC's Elikem Kotoko over Facebook post

General News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Executive Director of Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation, Madam Otiko Afisah Djaba has threatened legal suit against NDC activist, Elikem Kotoko.



This comes after Elikem made a post on Facebook and slotted the same in quotation marks as having been made by Madam Otiko, former Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.



He quoted Otiko Afisah Djaba as having said, "Be careful how you defend them, so you don't get used. Let my situation be a lesson to you. We are not loved by them no matter what we do for them."



However, in a disclaimer, Madam Otiko Djaba indicated she has never made such a statement anywhere either by test or by voice.



"Let me state unequivocally that I have neither made this statement by voice nor text. I have never uttered these words anywhere," she stated.



She said as someone who has served in the NPP in various capacities, she will never subscribe to such views in her retirement from active politics.



She urged the general public to treat the post with all the contempt it deserves as according to her, Elikem Kotoko fabricated everything he put out there. She said it was a figment of his own imagination.



She, however, demanded of Elikem to pull down the post and apologise for the wrongdoing. Otiko indicated she would be compelled to take legal action against him should he refuse to go by her orders.



"I am using this medium to ask the young man to, first of all, pull down the said character assassination post. He should follow the deletion with an unqualified apology to me on his Facebook timeline. I demand these be done within the next 12 hours of this notification to him lest I take legal actions against him to redeem my image," she demanded.



Read the full disclaimer below:



DISCLAIMER



My attention has been drawn to a post on the Facebook timeline of an NDC activist Elikem Kotoko.



In the said post, he has attributed a statement or quote as having been made by me.



Let me state unequivocally that I have neither made this statement by voice nor text. I have never uttered these words anywhere.



As a matter of fact, this is not my thinking as a former NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Bole Bamboi, a political activist and communicator, 2 term National Organiser of NPP, and former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection. Even in retirement, I don’t subscribe to such a viewpoint.



The post is reprehensible as much as it is malicious. It is a fabrication from his own mind. It is a figment of his own imagination. The Facebook account they have created in my name is also fake. It is not my official Facebook Account. The general public should please treat this post and account with the contempt it deserves.



I am using this medium to ask the young man to first of all, pull down the said character assassination post. He should follow the deletion with an unqualified apology to me on his Facebook timeline. I demand these be done within the next 12 hours of this notification to him lest I take legal actions against him to redeem my image.



I am entreating the general public to ignore this mischievous, vexatious, viperous, and deliberate misinformation publication from the Elikem Kotokoli as the same has never been made by me and neither does it represent my viewpoint.



Thank you.



Otiko Afisah Djaba

Executive Director

Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation







