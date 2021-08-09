Oti holds maiden town hall meeting to analyse 2020 BECE results

Regional News of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: GNA

Stakeholders in the Education sector of Oti Region have organised a town hall meeting for a three-year trend analysis 2018-2019 and 2020 performance of the eight Municipalities and Districts in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



The forum, held at the Yabram Community Day Senior High School in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, saw concerned residents and parents drawn from different parts of the Region participating.



The meeting on the theme “Improving and Sustaining Learning Outcomes in Pre- Tertiary Schools in Oti Region: the Roles of Stakeholders,” therefore spell out the big agenda and the strategy for achieving the desired results.



The Stakeholders were taken through the 2020 geographical presentation of Regional Ranking of Districts, where Biakoye District Assembly picked the first position and Nkwanta North District Assembly came last on the regional educational league table.



Nana Kugbeadzor Bakateyi II, Acting Regional Director of Education in Oti admitted that the region's academic performance leaves much to be desired.



She said the National has set performance targets for both Basic and Second Cycle schools to achieve this year 2021 in the core subjects.



Nana Bakateyi II gave the assurance that the Oti Region has targeted 30 per cent over the real school and District level performance in 2020.



She said the meeting, aimed to allow all stakeholders to receive first-hand information and a clear picture of how the Region has performed in the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) and West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as well as the National Board for Technical Examination (NABTEX) over the past three years.



Addressing the Stakeholders, the Regional Director said all Basic School Heads will enter a performance contract with their respective Municipal and District Directors of Education to be assessed and evaluated annually for commensurate managerial actions.



She urged all stakeholders to come together as a team to bring a positive change in the educational sector.



On behalf of the Oti Regional minister, Mr John Mensah Mframa stated how the Regional coordinating council has distributed furniture to various schools in the Region.



He urged individuals and Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Executives to visit the various schools and have interaction with teachers and students to find out challenges mitigating against teaching and learning.