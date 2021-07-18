Oti Region must champion a well-planned city agenda - Deputy Minister of Lands

General News of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Benito Owusu-Bio, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has said that the Oti Region has the finest opportunity to champion a well-planned city agenda and emerge as one of the newest acceptable outlays in the country.



Inauguration the Board of the Region's Lands Commission to superintend over land administration in the Region, he said Sunyani was however a leading contender to a well-planned city in the country currently.



Mr Owusu-Bio said the inauguration of the board would help to drive the policies of the government, adding that it was the government’s intention to support the Commission to deal with the problems facing the land sector.



The Lands Commission together with the Regional Planning Committees, Mr Owusu-Bio noted, should have serious oversight of the development and design of land use and pay particular attention to the outlay of the environment that would include transportation, communication networks, water system and infrastructure passing into and out of urban areas to make the Regional capital more attractive.



He urged members to collaborate with other stakeholders to fight against landguards activities, any form of encroachment on public lands and interruption of public projects.



He urged the newly elected board members to develop an effective communication strategy to educate the public on the New Lands Act 1036 of 2020.



