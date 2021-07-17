Oti Region inaugurates Lands Commission Board

Regional News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: GNA

A 15-member Board of the Oti Regional Lands Commission has been inaugurated at the office of the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) to oversee land management in the region.



Mr Benjamin Attabra, Judge of Krachi West District Court, who presided over the ceremony, swore in the members, who took the oath of office, oath of allegiance and oath of secrecy.



Mr Benito Owusu Bio, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources said the Regional Lands Commission Board headed by a traditional leader of the Oti Region and represented by the National House of Chiefs would champion the education of the citizenry of the new Land Act.



He said the Land Act would help in the efficient delivery of land and efficient administration of lands in Ghana.



On behalf of the Oti Regional Minister, Mr Andrews Okuma Nawil, Director, Oti Regional Coordinating Council, said the Council was ever ready to support the regional lands use and spatial planning authority.



He said as a newly created region, the administration would focus attention on the next five years' development plan to beautify the regional capital.



Nana Obonbo Sewura Lupuwura II, Chairman of the Board, on behalf of the members, commended the regional lands use and spatial planning authority for a successful inauguration.



He assured that members would be guided by the sworn oath and give their maximum best for the development of the region.