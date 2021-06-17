Oti Region: Man's vanished penis returns, yet to start functioning

General News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•The penis of a 52-year-old farmer vanished at a funeral ground



•It has however returned but yet to function



•The man with the returned penis has been asked to abstain from sex for a while





A 52-year-old farmer in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region has had his penis returned after it mysteriously vanished, JoyNews has reported.



The returned manhood is, however, yet to start functioning.



Narrating the incident, the younger brother of the farmer Issifu Yeliwa said they were at the funeral when a stranger came to them and complained of hunger.



In their bid to serve the stranger some food, he suddenly touched his senior brother’s manhood and shortly after that, the manhood vanished.



Speaking to Adom News, the brother of the farmer who is also a fetish priest said the penis has now returned.



“It has returned but I can’t tell if it will function as it used to or not,” he said laughing.



According to him, although the vanished penis has returned after search and traditional performance he has been given some days to abstain from sex to enable the progress of work.



“He has not been permitted to have sexual intercourse at the moment,” but was optimistic that after the numbers of days given, the penis might start working again as never before.



The suspect at the time, who was identified as Adams Kwasi, was taken to the police station for investigations when all efforts to bring back the manhood failed.



However, the Krachi East Municipality Police commander, DSP Aboagye, said the police hierarchy does not deal with spiritual matters but rescued the suspect from being assaulted.