Oti Minister urges youth to own Green Ghana Initiative

Regional News of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister has encouraged the youth to whom the future belongs, to own Green Ghana project by planting and nurturing a tree to blossom.



He said the government through the Forestry Commission was providing free seedlings to everyone who wanted to plant trees.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Minister said all you need to do is to contact any forestry office and you will be given seedlings at zero cost.



Mr Makubu said this during the launching of tree planting in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.



He said the high communal spirit and zeal with which the Green Ghana programme has been embraced demonstrated that ‘we are poised to confront a looming but devastating disaster in our existence as a people.'



Mr Makubu stressed that, Oti Region used to possess green vegetative cover and favourable climate like another semi-deciduous forest in Ghana with reliable rainfall pattern, but through the carnage of bushfires and wanton illegal chainsaw logging and charcoal burning, the beautiful scenery vegetative cover had given way to semi-desert vegetation.



He said ‘nature was gracious to endow with rich and beautiful vegetation to live comfortably. Therefore, we have a responsibility to preserve and protect these resources for our survival and sentence for generations to come.’