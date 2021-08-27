Oti Minister urges Assembly members to prioritise development of communities

Regional News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Joshua Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, has appealed to Assembly members to prioritise the development of their communities.



He said how to eradicate poor road network, disease, hunger, among others in their electoral areas should be of much interest to them.



Mr Makubu said the situation where the assembly members boycott assembly sittings because of non-payment of sitting allowance and motor-bikes is uncalled for and should be stopped.



He said they must work assiduously for the benefit of the people in their electoral areas but not for political parties they are affiliated to.



Mr Makubu gave these admonitions at District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT) Assessment Meeting at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.



He applauded the Kadjebi District Assembly for tremendous performance in their previous DPAT Assessment.



He called on the technocrats of the assembly to work with tact, dexterity and commitment for the assembly to achieve its desired target.



The Regional Minister urged the District Chief Executives (DCE) and the District Co-ordinating Directors (DCD) to involve everybody in the decision-making process; because participatory democracy occurs when people were involved in the decision-making process.









He said development was a shared responsibility, so all must be committed to the development agenda and poverty reduction strategy.Mr Makubu said their relationship with the subordinates should not be a master-servant one, but rather they must assist and mutually benefit from each other.Mr. Maxwell Kofi Asiedu, the Kadjebi DCE thanked, the Minister for the visit.He called on the electorate of the district to help develop it since the district‘s success or failure depended on everyone.DPAT assesses MMDAs compliance on existing Government of Ghana legal, regulatory and policy frameworks and implementation of annual work plans and budget.Kadjebi District Assembly is currently preparing for the assessment of DPAT five.