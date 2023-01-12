Others contibuted to formation of NPP aside Danquah, Busia and Dombo - Former General Secretary

General News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow, has asserted that breaking the eight (8) for the party requires a candidate with a compelling message that will persuade the Ghanaian voter to support the party rather than upholding a tradition which conflicts with the party’s constitution.



He argued that winning elections should not be dependent on one's ethnicity, but rather on effective strategy and implementation of same.



His comment comes after widespread discussions in which some party members argue for the use of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition to select the next flagbearer for the party.



According to him, such tradition lacks logic and has no place in the NPP constitution.



“My brother, let me start by saying that anyone who claims that the NPP follows the Danquah-Busia-Dombo (tradition) is lying. Our party is a United Party (UP) tradition which includes Danquah, Busia, Dombo, Voltarians, Gas and many other individuals.



“So, if you say Danquah-Busia-Dombo (alone) then you've overlooked others. So, we have to stop saying those things because NPP is a United Party tradition. There were more than eight parties that joined forces to start it.



“We have been working under party laws and rules since, so, why do we do such things that are not in the constitution? People are calling for such a conversation that is not permitted by the constitution? If such conversations take place and we adopt Danquah, Busia and Bombo traditions then how do we manage the party?" he asked.



Speaking in an interview on Okay Fm on January 11, 2023, Ohene Ntow added that if the party adheres to such customs, they might select an ineffective candidate for the party.



“If someone claims that Dombo is being neglected, what do we mean by that? The party has a constitution and regulations, but recently, many discussions within the party have had nothing to do with the constitution. If we should uphold such a tradition, then what do we mean?



“So, in accordance with this tradition, should we go and look for Dombo’s niece or nephew to lead the party or what? … if the NPP is choosing candidates based on ethnicity, that individual is practising politics like a child. Politics is about implementation and strategy, not ethnicity,” he added.



The history of the NPP cannot be written without mentioning Danquah, Busia, and Dombo, all of the blessed memory, for their contribution to the party's founding. Hence, the coinge, 'Danquah-Busia-Dombo' tradition.



The Danquah wing represents people from the Eastern Region, the Busia wing represents people from the Ashanti Region and the Dombo group are people from the Northern region.



