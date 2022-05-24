Osu stool denies commenting on the Achimota Forest litigation brouhaha

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Authorities of Osu Stool have denied making comments about the ongoing national conversation about the declassification of portions of the Achimota Forest reserve by the government through an executive instrument.



The traditional authority, in a statement copied to GhanaWeb, has asked the general public to such reports being attributed to the Osu Stool.



"The attention of the Osu Stool has been drawn to statements purportedly made in its name on matters in respect of the Achimota Forest and wish to state categorically that the Osu Stool has not made any public statement on the matter," the statement said.



The statement further added that some perceived people claiming to be speaking on behalf of the stool do not represent the Stool in any way or form.



"We wish to advise the media and all concerned agencies and institutions to be wary of publishing commentary from, or having discussions with, persons claiming to be representing the Osu Stool but who have no such mandate.



"We have particularly noted statements made by Nii Nortey Adumuah IV, the indefinite suspended Osu Kinkawe Oshiahene, and Nii O. T. Ankrah alleged Spokesperson of the Osu Stool. We wish to state that those comments do not represent the Osu Stool and they have no mandate to speak for either the Osu Stool or Osu Traditional Council.



"We have also noted statements made by Adotei Addo alias Nii Teinor Ashigenteh II and Nii Odoi Kwao on Osu Stool matters, these persons do not represent the Osu Stool, and has no mandate whatsoever to make any statements on behalf of the Osu Stool or Osu Traditional Council. For the avoidance of doubt, the newly installed Osu Mantse, Teteete Nii Nortey Owuo IV and the accredited leaders of Osu have not made any public statements on the issue."



The Stool announced that the only authorized persons eligible to speak for the auhority on the matter are the Osu Klottey Wulomo, Nuumo Noi Osikan III, Osu Kinkawe Dzaasetse, Nii Saban Atsen VII and Osu Ashinte Dzaasetse, Nii Nortey Otututse II.



"These persons are all gazette chiefs per the laws of our land, and have the mandate to make public statements on Osu Stool issues," it added.



