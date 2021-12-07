Osu Salem Senior High School old student turned U.S. navy sailor serves aboard USS essex

Diasporian News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: Dela Ahiawor, Contributor

Ghanaian-American Navy Sailor, Samuel Anderson serves aboard USS Essex, a U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship.



Seaman, Samuel Anderson, a 2013 graduate of Salem Senior High School in Osu, Accra, Ghana serves as culinary specialist (chef) aboard USS Essex.



"My proudest Navy accomplishment so far has been working to be the best sailor I can be," said Anderson. Asked about the inspiration behind becoming a U.S. Navy Sailor, Anderson said his inspiration stemmed from his alma mater: "I was an Army Cadet in Ghana during high school, which prepared me for joining the U.S. Navy."



In a press statement issued on December 1, from the Navy Office of Community Outreach in Millington, Tennessee, USA- Anderson noted that the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Ghana. The sailor, who joined the Navy a year ago to serve the US claimed he joined the Navy to enable him to help his family financially and also to be able to afford higher education. "Serving in the Navy means I get to help protect the country," he said.



About USS Essex



Homeported in San Diego, California-USS Essex is the second ship in the Wasp-class of multipurpose amphibious assault ships and the fifth ship named for Essex County, Massachusetts. Essex was a 1000-ton ironclad river gunboat of the U.S. Army and later U.S. Navy during the American Civil War.



According to Navy officials, amphibious assault ships are designed to deliver U.S. Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts.



Designed to be versatile, the ship has the option of simultaneously using helicopters, Harrier jets, and Landing Craft Air Cushioned, as well as conventional landing craft and assault vehicles in various combinations.



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Samuel Anderson, as well as other sailors know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow. There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers while serving in the Navy.



The Navy Office of Community Outreach in Millington, Tennessee, USA travels around the globe to collect photos of sailors, to share with their hometown media.