Osu Presby Day School reopened after being under lock for 6 years

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Osu Presby Day School has been reopened for students



• The new building was put up after the old was was demolished



• The KKYA, who led the call for the reopening of the school, have expressed great joy at this new development



After six years of pushing for it, the Osu Presby Day School has been finally re-opened for students to study in.



In February 2020, a group calling itself the Korle-Klottey Youth Alliance (KKYA), asked then Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and the Municipal Chief Executive of Korle-Klottey, Nii Adjei Tawiah, to, as a matter of urgency, inaugurate the newly-constructed school.



The Executive Director of KKYA, Nii Otenkorang Ankrah, who made this known in a statement, said that the new school building was put up three years earlier following the demolishing of the old edifice.



It was also aimed at giving the school more space for students to study in and in a much safer environment, and increase enrolment.



“This has, however, not been done and the pupils have been put in a make-shift wooden structure for the past four years. The wooden structure is not in the best shape and, therefore, does not help learning activities. The classrooms of the wooden structure are very warm, which make the pupils perspire a lot during the afternoons and there is no adequate storage area where books and other stationery can be kept. Also, a teachers’ common room is not available, therefore, making teachers stranded when they have no lessons.



“The new building has all these facilities and more but has been allowed to go waste. A building not utilized or not used will start having cracks in it and another money will then be given for renovation," the statement said.







But, providing an update on his Facebook page, Nii Otenkorang Ankrah wrote that, "After a long fight and over 6 years, the new building of Osu Presby Day School has been reopened for the students.



"I was invited for their first P.T.A meeting. There was joy from the parents seeing their wards in a conducive atmosphere."



He went on to thank all those who had supported them in this fight, ending with the words, "Better late than never."



