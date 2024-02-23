Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu retains his position as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

General News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has retained his position as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs following his resignation as Majority Leader.



This was confirmed at the NPP's National Council meeting, February 23, 2024, at the Alisa Hotel.



At the meeting, the National Council also confirmed Alexander Afenyo-Markin as the Majority Leader and Patricia Apiagyei as the deputy.



Frank Annor-Dompreh retains his position as Majority Chief Whip. Habib Iddrisu is the First Deputy Chief Whip.



Additionally, Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, the Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Akontombra, takes over the role of Second Deputy Chief Whip.



Meanwhile, Former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, has indicated he will address issues surrounding his resignation as the Majority Leader by the close of day, Friday, February 23, 2024.



The Suame MP stepped down from his position on Wednesday, February 21, following discussions between leaders of the majority caucus and the national leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



His resignation came days after media speculations of a reshuffle in the leadership of the majority caucus created some seemingly minor tensions between the parliamentary group and the national leadership.



