Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu eulogizes Queen Elizabeth, describes her as a Queen of peace

General News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: mypurefmonline.com

The Vice Chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and Ghana’s Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Hon. Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu has paid a glowing tribute to the British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II who passed on last Thursday, Purefmonline.com reports.



The current longest-serving MP in Ghana’s Parliament in his tribute described the Queen as one who bore an aura of peace and tranquillity and led an exemplary leadership that engendered deference which combined to hold the Commonwealth of Nations together.



He stated that the Queen has left an unquestionable mark on the heart and development of many countries and albeit the sadness her exit brings, it however marks the end of an era.



The Suame Constituency legislator prayed that her successor, King Charles III, continues to hold forth and keep the Commonwealth together by industry and tactical diplomacy like his mother did.



Have a read at the full tribute shared by Hon. Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu below:



“EULOGY TO QUEEN ELIZABETH II, By Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, M.P. & Vice Chairman, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA)



The London Bridge is down.

Queen Elizabeth II is gone.

The Commonwealth Empire certainly is left mourning and wavering .

She has held high the flag of Britain and the United Kingdom.

She has held firmly the unity of the Commonwealth. _

The Commonwealth comprising 56 countries .

The Commonwealth of 180 Parliaments.

The Commonwealth of over 17,000 Parliamentarians.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association that has lasted for 110 years.

She came to Ghana in 1961 and left an indelible footprint.

The Queen has seen it all in the United Kingdom. The longest monarch to have reigned.



She superinteded over 15 Prime Ministers and 16 tenures from Winston Churchill, through the eventful eras of Edward Heath, Margaret Thatcher, John Major, Tony Blair, David Cameron, Boris Johnson and now Liz Truss.





She presided over the independence of most of the Commonwealth countries beginning from the mid-1950s

The aura of peace and tranquillity that Her Majesty wore,

The exemplary leadership that the Queen bore, engendered deference which combined to hold the Commonwealth of Nations together.

It is the reason why London, the United Kingdom, inspite of her size continues to be the capital of the world.

Queen Elizabeth II has come, she has seen and has indeed conquered.



Her transition, unquestionably, marks the end of an era.

No longer “God save the Queen”

From now on “God save the King”

One can only hope that her successor, King Charles will be able to keep the Commonwealth together by industry and tactical diplomacy.

May God, her Creator, give Queen Elizabeth II eternal rest whilst providing comfort to the family and sustaining the bond within the Commonwealth.



Fare Thee well Quintuply Quintessential Queen!!”



Hon. Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, Vice Chairman, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) shared.