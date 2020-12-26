Politics of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: GNA

Osei Aidoo deserves to be Speaker of Parliament - Tema West NPP Chairman

Abraham Osei-Aidoo, former Majority Leader

Abraham Osei-Aidoo, a former Majority Leader, is the best person to be the Speaker of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.



Mr Dennis Amfo-Sefah, New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Tema West Chairman, said this when he backed calls of party members for the elevation of Mr Osei-Aidoo in a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.



He indicated that Mr Aidoo, who was a former Minister of Parliamentary Affairs was credited with the planting of the NPP in Tema and secured the Tema West seat for the Party for three consecutive times, making the constituency a stronghold of the party.



He reiterated the stand of the party youth emphasizing that Mr Aidoo deserved the position due to his rich experience of serving in almost all the important roles of parliament in the 12 years that he represented the NPP in the Legislature.



The Tema West NPP Chairman called on leadership of the party to listen to the party’s grass-root saying, “if we had listened to our grassroots during the parliamentary primaries of our party, we would comfortably be controlling Parliament now. We would not have one of our own as an independent candidate who cannot join us in Parliament but can only vote for. We would not have had mass skirt and blouse voting that went on in the various constituencies”.



He said, coming fresh from such bad experience, the NPP could not allow itself to repeat those mistakes therefore the need to listen to the desire of the grass-roots in selecting a Speaker of Parliament.



“If the surprises we experienced in the 2020 election are anything to go by, then we will be the wiser to start listening to the voices of our grassroots. Many of them want Mr Ossei-Aidooh as the next Speaker of Parliament, I think we should support it, I support it”, he stated.



Mr Sefah disclosed that regional and constituency executives of the Party in the Ashanti Region, where the NPP won massively also backed the call to make the former Majority Leader Speaker of Parliament of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

