General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Richard Johnson, Contributor

Osagyefo cabinet's Evans Hokey wins Ghana's Youth President

Evans Edem Hokey has won Ghana's Youth Presidency award

Evans Edem Hokey of the Osagyefo Cabinet on Saturday, November 28, won Ghana's Youth Presidency.



He, together with other ministers from the other cabinets are given a millennium project to undertake with high supervision from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



The millennium project is to satisfy any of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)



The Youth Presidential Race is a fraction of the general programme designed every year to put together some ambitious Youth in governance and politics in the future.



The contestant's of the presidential race goes through a series of governance training during the year and the climax is the Youth Presidential Race.



The objective is to mobilize quality and dedicated Youth in Ghana to form a Presidential Youth Cabinet at the end of the Competition.



Every episode, five presidential and ministerial cabinets, namely the Osagyefo Cabinet, Yaa Asantewaa Cabinet, Gold Coast Cabinet, Republic Cabinet and the Democrats Cabinets, had to come head to head to debate on issues bothering our country and how they could have approached it differently if they had power.



At the end of the debate, seasoned judges score the debaters whilst the public vote on the best candidate.

